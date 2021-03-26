(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s central bank rejected arguments for more stimulus to boost the weak economy on concern that investors might react by pulling money out of the country.

The bank on Friday held its key interest rate at a record low of 1.75% for a sixth straight month, in line with expectations. The decision, which was unanimous, was the first with co-directors Mauricio Villamizar and Bibiana Taboada, who were sworn in last month.

The recovery stalled at the start of the year, while inflation remains near the lowest levels since the 1950s. Despite this, the majority of the board has voted not to lower borrowing costs at recent meetings, judging that monetary policy is already boosting activity, while further cuts might trigger a destabilizing outflow of foreign capital.

Elsewhere in the region, Brazil raised interest rates by the most in more than a decade this month, to try to cut short a surge in inflation. Chile may also follow suit this year if mass vaccinations and higher copper prices stoke the economy sufficiently.

New Board Members

One of the new board members, Villamizar, said in an interview this month that the risks of extra stimulus include the chance of deterring investment inflows, pushing inflation expectations up and encouraging people to take on risky debt.

The other new co-director, Taboada, also said that the bank must take care not to drive away foreign investors or jeopardize financial stability, though low inflation expectations, weak growth and a high jobless rate could all become arguments for more stimulus.

A third new board member, Jaime Jaramillo, was named last month, but hasn’t yet been sworn in.

Annual inflation accelerated to 1.56% last month, led by food prices and public services, but is still only slightly higher than the 65-year low it reached in November.

The Colombian economy contracted 6.8% last year, the worst slump since records began, and the central bank forecasts that it won’t get back to pre-pandemic levels until the end of next year. The jobless rate in January was the highest for the month in two decades.

