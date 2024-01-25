(Bloomberg) -- Investors and regulators in Colombia are rushing to prop up their shrinking stock exchange to prevent it from losing its status as an emerging market.

The Colombia Stock Exchange, the government, pension funds, traders and some of the country’s largest companies are working on a plan to bring more liquidity and trading volume to the market after a JPMorgan Chase & Co. report last year flagged that the MSCI Inc. could drop it to frontier status.

A downgrade would further dry up investment in a market that has suffered years of low trading, a dearth of initial public offerings and little interest from foreigners.

“It was a warning bell for all actors, including issuers, intermediaries, and authorities,” said Andrés Restrepo, president of the exchange. “This is the opportunity to open a much deeper discussion about all the things we can do to achieve the power and growth we all want for the capital market.”

As the plan unfolds, investors are starting to return to the market. The benchmark Colcap index is up 21% in US dollar terms since September when the meetings started, the fourth-best performance in the world, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Countries classified as emerging markets have to meet criteria of economic development, size and liquidity and market accessibility, according the MSCI’s framework. The index provider says it announces its list of countries that are up for potential market reclassification every June.

Colombia currently meets the bare minimum of requirements for inclusion in MSCI Emerging Market Index — with only three stocks listed, its weight is just 0.1% of the gauge. Global stock buyers and exchange-traded funds follow the MSCI classifications and many would reduce their holdings of Colombia stocks if the market is cut.

Liquidity Threshold

Among the ideas under consideration is overhauling regulations to bring in more market makers, reducing the cost of new equity issuances, promoting the market to investors and working with companies to release more float — the number of shares that are traded.

It’s a strategy modeled after Peru, where the regulators and the market came together in 2015 after being notified it was on the verge of being cut by MSCI.

The situation in Colombia gained urgency after JPMorgan’s report in September, which said the MSCI’s exclusion of state-controlled oil company Ecopetrol SA’s stock put the nation on the cusp of not meeting a liquidity threshold.

If Colombia is relegated, it could trigger an immediate selloff of as much as $430 million, according to estimates from Bancolombia SA, as some emerging-market funds would be forced to get out of their position. It would put Colombia in the same category as stocks from countries including Romania, Vietnam and Morocco.

Regulators are working to make it easier for global stock buyers to invest in the country through measures like bringing clarity to the tax structure and publishing regulatory information and company reports in English, according to Magda Vásquez, delegate for capital markets at the Financial Superintendent, Colombia’s financial watchdog.

“What punishes us the most is the lack of information,” she said in an interview. “We are not friendly to the foreign investor.”

Cheap Stocks

Despite being some of the cheapest in the world, Colombian stocks have struggled to garner investors. The Colcap trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of around 6.3 — compared to about 14 for the emerging markets index and 22 for the S&P 500.

Authorities formed a special unit to weigh proposals from investors, issuers and academics to improve operational issues. Authorities plan to inform the MSCI about their progress in quarterly meetings.

Meanwhile, Bancolombia and Interconexión Electrica SA hired Credicorp Capital, Alianza Valores and Larrain Vial’s stockbroker unit as liquidity providers, which help to create price formation by supplying buy or sell orders to keep flows steady.

Jairo Agudelo, the capital markets structuring director at Bancolombia, said that in meetings with companies and investors, there are always questions about the chance that Colombian stocks could be downgraded.

“Some people say: is it better to be a small fish in a pig pond or a big fish in a small pond?” Agudelo said. “We still think it’s better to be classified as an emerging market because it has access to many more investors.”

