(Bloomberg) -- Colombia has become the latest emerging market to end a phase of interest rate cuts, joining peers from Brazil to South Africa as it recovers from the pandemic.

The central bank left its key rate unchanged at a record low of 1.75% at its meeting on Friday, in line with expectations. The decision was unanimous.It was the first board meeting since February when policy makers declined to provide the economy with additional stimulus.

Many emerging markets that slashed interest rates after the pandemic hit are now pausing while they gauge the strength of the recovery. Brazil held its benchmark rate at 2% this week for a second consecutive month, and central banks in Chile, Peru, Russia and the Philippines also held rates at meetings earlier in October.

Today’s decision was forecast by 20 of 23 economists surveyed by Bloomberg, while three had predicted a quarter-percentage point cut.

Colombia’s annual inflation rate rose last month for the first since March, as the government ended subsidies granted in the first months of the pandemic. Consumer prices increased 1.97% in September from a year earlier, which is still below the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4%.

The government lifted most Covid-19 restrictions in September allowing restaurants, hotels and air travel to operate, increasing confidence that the recovery process will gain strength. The urban unemployment rate dropped to 18.3% in September, from 19.6% a month earlier.

Colombia’s economy is set to contract 8.5% this year, according to the central bank, which would be the worst slump in more than a century.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.