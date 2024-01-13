(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from a landslide in northwestern Colombia that killed mostly children has ticked up, local officials said on Saturday.

At least 34 people have been confirmed dead, the Government of the department of Chocó said on Saturday. Earlier the death toll stood at 33.

The landslide happened Friday on a highway that connects Medellín and Quibdo. It followed a day of intense rain.

Earlier, Vice President Francia Márquez Mina said in a post on X that most of the victims were children, and that search and rescue continued in the Carmen del Atrato area.

Authorities had initially reported at least 17 dead people and 25 injured who were taken to hospitals.

Following the disaster, President Gustavo Petro said on X that his government would provide all the support needed. He described it as a “horrible tragedy.”

(Updates with new death toll)

