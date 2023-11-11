(Bloomberg) -- Colombian President Gustavo Petro will attend a gathering of Pacific Rim leaders hosted by the US in California next week as he increasingly turns his attention toward Asia following a state visit to China last month.

The leftist head of government will travel to San Francisco for the leaders’ week of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum being hosted by President Joe Biden, according to a press official from his office. The official didn’t provide more details on his schedule and meetings.

The gathering in San Francisco is expected to include leaders from most of the APEC forum’s 21 member economies. While they’re mainly from Asia, they also include countries with Pacific coasts such as the US, Canada, and Latin American nations Mexico, Chile and Peru. Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is set to attend the forum for the first time during his nearly five years in office.

Colombia is attending as an observer, having sought membership for more than two decades. Petro visited the White House earlier this month for a gathering of Western Hemisphere leaders to launch a new forum to bolster regional competitiveness and offer the US as a strategic alternative to China.

The latest visit to the US will bring Petro together with both his counterparts from the US and China, Colombia’s two largest commercial partners, accounting for around 40% of the nation’s foreign trade. China has become an increasing investment and trade presence in Latin America’s fourth-largest economy in recent years, with a Chinese engineering consortium winning the contract to build a subway in the nation’s capital, Bogotá.

While this will be Petro’s first attendance at APEC, predecessors Juan Manuel Santos and Alvaro Uribe attended past editions of the annual gathering, which is hosted by a different country each year.

