(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s central bank board split three ways as it extended its steepest-ever series of interest rate rises in a bid to curb soaring consumer prices.

The central bank lifted its benchmark rate by one percentage point to 12% on Friday, governor Leonardo Villar said after the board meeting. Four board members voted for the move, one argued for a bigger increase, of 1.25 and another voted to raise it a quarter percentage point.

“We are getting close to the end of the cycle of rate rises, which doesn’t necessarily mean that are we are there yet,” Villar told reporters.

The decision, which takes the key rate to its highest level in more than 20 years, was in line with expectations. The board met with only six members, rather than the usual seven, since recently-appointed economist Olga Lucia Acosta has yet to be sworn in.

All of Latin America’s major inflation-targeting central banks have raised interest rates sharply over the last 18 months, as the whole region suffered an inflation shock as economies rebounded from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hit supplies of food and fertilizers. But while Brazil and Chile have already halted their monetary tightening phase as inflationary pressure eases, Colombia, Peru and Mexico are continuing to raise borrowing costs.

Colombian inflation accelerated to 12.5% last month, the fastest pace in nearly a quarter of a century, and it’s forecast to speed up even more this month. The government of President Gustavo Petro this week announced a 16% increase in the monthly minimum wage for next year.

Read more: Colombia Boosts Minimum Wage by 16%, Pressuring Central Bank

Indexation

Many prices in the Colombian economy are indexed to the minimum wage, including fines for transport infractions, health care service fees, and road tolls. The government said it will unlink some goods and services from the rise, such as electricity bills.

The central bank expects Colombia’s economic growth rate to slow sharply next year as household spending cools.

Economists surveyed by Colombia’s central bank expect an additional rate increase in January to end the cycle at 12.5%. Policymakers have raised borrowing costs by 10.25% since last year.

(Adds Villar quote in 3rd paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.