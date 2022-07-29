(Bloomberg) -- Colombia raised interest rates to the highest level since 2009 as a slump in the peso adds to inflationary pressure in Latin America’s fastest-growing major economy.

The central bank increased its benchmark rate by 1.5 percentage points for a second straight month, to 9%, governor Leonardo Villar told reporters after the meeting on Friday. Six board members voted for the move, while one voted for a smaller increase of one percentage point.

“The excess of demand continues, with economic activity that remains strong,” Villar said, reading the bank’s statement. “World inflation has continued to increased, and acquired a greater persistence.”

The decision was in line with expectations. The bank also raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 6.9%, from 6.3%.

Central banks across Latin America are tightening monetary policy to try to rein in the biggest inflation shock in two decades, which has been aggravated by soaring food and fuel prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US Federal Reserve this week raised its policy rate by three quarters of a percentage point for a second straight month.

Economists are split over whether Colombia’s decision will be the final one in its phase of monetary tightening which began last September.

The nation’s annual inflation rate rose to 9.7% last month, its highest since 2000. The peso weakened to a record low against the dollar this month as risk-averse investors ditched emerging market assets. Some investors are also worried about the incoming government of President-elect Gustavo Petro, who takes office on Aug. 7.

New Minister

Petro has criticized the bank’s interest rate increases in recent months, saying they would hurt economic growth and job creation. Since imported food costs are the main driver of inflation, it should be addressed by policies to support agriculture, such as fertilizer subsidies, he said.

His appointed Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo will take a seat on the monetary policy committee at its next meeting.

Read more: Colombia Central Bank Has to Look Beyond Inflation, Ocampo Says

Friday’s decision was correctly forecast by 24 of 27 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, while three had expected a smaller increase.

More Hikes

Friday’s move will bring to a close the current series of rate increases, according to the median forecast in the most recent central bank survey of economists. But some analysts predict that more increases may be required after the peso weakened, the inflation outlook deteriorated and growth remains strong.

“If strong growth and inflation pressures persist by the next September meeting, risks of a new hike are high,” Citi economist Esteban Tamayo said before the meeting, in response to written question. “If that were the case, we would nonetheless expect a lower magnitude move”.

