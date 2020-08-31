(Bloomberg) -- Colombia cut interest rates to a record low on Monday, extending the monetary easing that began when the pandemic hit and caused the deepest slump in the nation’s history.

The central bank reduced its key rate by a quarter percentage point to 2% in a unanimous decision. Analysts surveyed by the bank predicted the move, and forecast that it would be the last in the series of monthly cuts that began in March.

The economy contracted 15.7% in the second quarter from a year earlier as lockdowns and travel restrictions bankrupted thousands of business from restaurants, hotels and hair salons to the national airline Avianca. But with monetary policy already providing significant stimulus, most economists predict that policy makers will now pause as they gauge the strength of the recovery as businesses re-open.

“From this meeting, it’ll be more evident that the central bank board is going to be more cautious in its monetary policy decisions,” Bancolombia analysts including Juan Pablo Espinosa wrote in a research report last week. “The additional space to cut the policy rate after August will be limited.

The central bank forecasts a contraction of between 6% and 10% this year, which would be the deepest on record.

Jobless figures published Monday pointed to a much weaker recovery than expected in Colombia’s labor market. Urban unemployment fell to 24.7% in July, from 24.9% in June. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a much bigger drop, to 23.9%.

The government will lift the nationwide lockdown starting Sept. 1, in a bid to prevent further economic devastation and job destruction.

The slump in demand also caused inflation to slow below the lower bound of its target range last month for the first time since 2013, to 1.97%. The central bank targets inflation of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Latin American economies have been among the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and some of Colombia’s neighbors have fared even worse. Peru’s economy slumped 30% in the second quarter, as one of the region’s strictest lockdowns brought much of the economy to a virtual standstill.

