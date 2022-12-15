(Bloomberg) -- A dam that will provide almost a fifth of Colombia’s electricity needs has finally come online after more than a decade of delays, providing cheap power and a boon for bondholders.

The 225-meter tall Hidroituango dam, which holds back some 20 million cubic meters of water on the Cauca river in central Colombia, will generate 2,400 megawatts of electricity once it’s fully operational. The first two generation units — of a total of eight — began producing 600 megawatts Wednesday.

The startup has made bonds from the utility Empresas Publicas de Medellin, or EPM, one of the best performers among Colombian corporate notes in the past month. But it was an incredible slog to get to this point amid environmental concerns, a landslide and a massive flood that threatened to topple its walls and forced the evacuation of 10,000 people.

Yields on EPM’s $1 billion of notes due July 2029 fell 9 basis points to 8.2% Thursday, their lowest level in three months, according to Trace data. The bonds have returned 7.6% in the past month, compared to a 5.2% gain among emerging-market securities.

The roots of the project go all the way back to the first feasibility study in 1983. Construction finally began in September 2011 despite the objections of environmentalists who said it would ruin a pristine river system. But just as it was about to go online in April 2018, came the landslide and flood. While the concrete held, the structure suffered some $1 billion of damage.

“It’s great news that EPM has been able to carry out a project of such magnitude and overcome the 2018 accident,” said Sandra Loyola, a fixed-income analyst at Credicorp Capital in Lima. “The project is extremely important not only for EPM because of the income it will generate over time, but also because of Hidroituango’s contribution to the electrical system.”

EPM expects all eight generation units to be operating by 2025. Still, after so many delays, concerns remain over the continued work, said Loyola. The next two units are expected to come online next year.

After the 2018 accident, investors will keep a close eye on the risks, she said.

“Geological risks must be closely monitored,” said Loyola. That will be “another of the great challenges for EPM.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.