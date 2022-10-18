(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s local bonds extended gains Tuesday after the government said it will trim planned public debt sales next year.

The 2023 financial plan, to be published in December, will reduce the offering of local peso bonds known as TES, as the government seeks to become less dependent on borrowing to fund its spending, Public Credit Director Jose Roberto Acosta said in an interview.

The exact amount hasn’t been finalized, but will be lower than the 37.5 trillion pesos ($7.9 billion) in the government’s 2022 plan, he said.

Acosta’s comments accentuated a rally sparked by Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo’s announcement Monday that the government will halt TES auctions this year, with only 90% of the planned total sold, among other reasons because of the high rate of interest the nation is currently paying.

Yields on peso bonds, known as TES, due 2031 fell 30 basis points to 14.1% extending an earlier decline following the news on the early end to debt auctions. That came after the yield on the securities soared to a record 14.4% on Friday, from less than 8% a year ago, making financing the deficit more expensive. Markets were closed Monday for a holiday.

The government of President Gustavo Petro is trying to rein in borrowing and stay within the deficit limits set under the so-called fiscal rule, while also fulfilling its pledges to boost welfare spending. The government’s plans to raise taxes are key to this approach, Acosta said.

“We want to send the message that the government is interested in strengthening the nation’s permanent revenue through taxes to try to reduce dependence and recurrence of public debt,” Acosta said Friday by phone.

The nation’s local currency bonds have lost 30% in dollar terms this year, as the peso plunged, the central bank raised interest rates at the fastest pace ever to curb soaring inflation and some proposals of the Petro government spooked investors. That compares to a loss of 14% in a Bloomberg index of emerging market debt.

Damage Control

The Finance Ministry “is doing damage control,” said Camilo Perez, head analyst at Banco de Bogota. “Both announcements have a positive impact on markets but it might not be enough to ease concerns. Repeated comments from other members of the government aren’t helping.”

The government is evaluating how the peso’s recent drop affects the proportion of the public debt that is in foreign currency, Acosta said. The government is trying to limit its exposure to foreign currency debt to about 30% of the total, even though Acosta said that he personally would like it to be closer to 20%.

In recent weeks, Ocampo has repeatedly denied or walked back radical comments or proposals from other members of the government, including Petro himself, that have raised investor’s eyebrows. Petro recently floated the idea of taxing hot money flows and selling bonds to fund the purchase of land for poor farmers, which made some traders nervous.

Investors should be reassured that Colombia has solid institutions, and that major reforms can’t be undertaken without extensive public debate, Acosta said.

Gloomy Day

“Faced with such a gloomy day for the public debt market, I call for credibility in the institutional framework,” he said. “Regardless of how erratic the messages may be in the public environment, none of these proposals have materialized, no matter how threatening market agents may consider them.”

Since Colombia’s first leftist leader won the presidential election on June 19, the peso has weakened 17%, the worst performer among major emerging markets after the Argentine peso. The currency hit a new a record low on Tuesday.

The Petro government sent a tax bill to congress in August seeking to raise the equivalent of 1.5% of gross domestic product next year by boosting levies on the richest Colombians as well as on the oil and coal sectors. The initiative will take effect from Jan. 1 if, as expected, congress approves it.

This year, the government raised 34 trillion pesos ($7.3 billion) from TES sales. The economy will expand 7.8% this year, according to the central bank, which is likely to be the strongest growth among major economies in the region. That boosted tax revenues this year, though the outlook is less rosy in 2023 when the bank estimates that the expansion will slow to 0.7%.

