(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s peso and bonds gained after President Gustavo Petro’s allies suffered a stinging defeat in regional elections, dealing another blow to his reform agenda.

The currency strengthened as much as 2.4% versus the dollar Monday to 4,055 pesos, the strongest level in a month, while dollar debt rose across the maturity curve.

Sunday’s vote, in which Petro’s allies lost control of all the nation’s major cities, was another sign for traders that support for the leftist president is evaporating just over a year after he took office. Petro had riled markets with his plans to tax the rich and steer the country away from producing fossil fuels, which are its main exports.

“This should further weaken the political capital for the Petro administration and markets will likely interpret as credit positive on a weaker reform agenda,” Siobhan Morden, managing director for Latin America fixed income at Santander.

The cost to insure the nation’s debt against default in the next five years dropped the most in two weeks. The benchmark Colcap stock index gained as much as 1.1%, before paring early gains in Bogota trading.

In Sunday’s election, candidates aligned with Petro lost in Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla, according to data from the electoral authority. After the results, Petro pledged to work with the elected mayors and governors.

“Today democracy spoke out, and as leaders, it is our duty to abide by and respect the voice of the people,” Petro said. In a separate post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the president added that there’s a “new political scenario” after the results showed centrist and opposition political movements won in most of the country.

Petro, the nation’s first leftist leader, has seen his popularity plummet and is struggling to keep his political coalition in congress. The resulting policy paralysis has fueled a recovery in Colombian assets.

The peso is the best-performing currency among 32 major peers tracked by Bloomberg, gaining about 18% versus the greenback in 2023. The extra-yield investors demand to hold Colombian dollar bonds over US Treasuries — also known as the country risk — has shrunk by 26 basis points this year.

Sunday’s vote could prompt lawmakers to further distance themselves from Petro’s agenda, Citigroup Inc. strategists including Dirk Willer and Esteban Tamayo wrote in a note. That “should thus further limit the president’s ability to pass meaningful legislation.”

