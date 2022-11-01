(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s peso extended its plunge and weakened below 5,000 per dollar for the first time amid concerns over policy direction under the government of President Gustavo Petro, and after the central bank decided against currency intervention.

The peso depreciated 1.6%, closing at a record low of 5,014 per dollar on Tuesday. It has lost 8% of its value over the past month, the most among major emerging markets.

Most developing economies have seen their currencies depreciate this year as rising interest rates in the US fired demand for dollars. The Colombian peso has lagged peers since Petro was elected in June, as investors worried about policies such as his pledge to start phasing out fossil fuels, which account for about half of the nation’s exports.

Read more: Colombia Needs More Drilling Says Fiscal Committee

Petro’s criticism of central bank interest rate increases and his mulling of a possible tax on capital outflows further fueled the sell-off in the peso and the nation’s bonds.

Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo tried to reassure investors by saying that capital controls aren’t being considered, and has repeatedly said the government is committed to macroeconomic stability.

Credit Default Swaps

Trading in credit default swaps shows that Colombia’s debt is now considered to be riskier than Brazil’s, even though the Andean nation has a better credit rating.

The plunge in the peso had sparked speculation among some investors that Colombia’s central bank might step in to curb the sell off, following similar attempts in Japan and Chile. At its board meeting last week, however, the bank decided against such a move.

“Policymakers continually push back on FX intervention which is compounding peso depreciation pressures,” said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo, in a written reply to questions. “Political risk is also hovering over the currency, which is making foreign investors nervous towards the Colombian peso.”

(Adds closing peso price in second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.