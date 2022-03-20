(Bloomberg) -- The first poll since Colombia’s congressional elections and primaries shows a surge in support for Federico Gutierrez, turning May’s vote for the presidency into a two-horse race, Semana magazine reported.

Guttierez, a former mayor of Medellin, obtained 23% of voter intentions in the poll by Centro Nacional de Consultoria, up from 4% in February. Frontrunner Gustavo Petro saw his support rise to 32% from 27%. Sergio Fajardo, the winner of the center-left coalition primary, got 10%. No one else registered more than that.

The survey of 2,143 people was conducted nationwide between March 18 and 19. It had a margin of error of 2.1 percentage points.

Gutierrez stormed to victory in the conservative coalition’s primary earlier this month, unexpectedly emerging as the main rival to Petro. Gutierrez, 47, who advocates tough security policies against Colombia’s Marxist guerrillas and drug-trafficking mafias, got about 54% of votes in his primary.

Petro, 61, won his own primary by a wide margin, as expected, while results in the congressional vote showed his allies on track to become the joint biggest party in the senate.

