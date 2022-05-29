(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s presidential election appears headed to a runoff as front-runner Gustavo Petro is well short of the 50% needed to win in a first round.

With about 54% of votes counted, Petro, a leftist former guerrilla and mayor of Bogota, has 41%. Outsider business magnate Rodolfo Hernandez who campaigned on an anti-graft platform is second with 28% while conservative politician Federico Gutierrez has 24%.

A runoff would be held on June 19 with the winner taking office on Aug. 7.

While Colombia’s economy has rebounded strongly, the pandemic aggravated deep inequalities in the South American country and voters are demanding change to address issues including inflation, unemployment and corruption.

