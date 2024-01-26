(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s government recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations after President Javier Milei delivered a scathing critique of his counterpart, Gustavo Petro.

The Argentine leader said the Colombian president was a “communist murderer who is sinking Colombia” during an interview with journalist Patricia Janiot on Thursday.

The Andean nation’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Milei’s comments were “disrespectful and irresponsible,” harming the relationship between Colombia and Argentina.

Petro was elected in 2022 as Colombia’s first leftist president. He was a militant of the rebel group M-19 until the early 1990s, when the group demobilized and transitioned to traditional politics. Since then, Petro has held public positions as a lawmaker and mayor in Bogota, becoming one of the most important leaders of the left.

The incident is another chapter of tense relations between the two leaders. When Milei won the presidential election last year, Petro said his victory represented the comeback of the “extreme right” in Argentina and had previously compared him to dictator Jorge Rafael Videla. Petro didn’t attend Milei’s inauguration in December.

Milei has a history of ruffling diplomatic feathers with his off-the-cuff comments. In an interview with Bloomberg last year before he became president, he called China an “assassin” and said the nation wasn’t free. China’s foreign ministry said he’d change his mind if he visited, and Milei has since softened his rhetoric about the nation.

In October, Petro recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations as a way to protest against the armed forces intervention in Gaza.

