(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Cementos Argos soared after the Colombian concrete maker said it will merge its US operation with Summit Materials in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

The Medellin-based company’s stock jumped as much as 30.86% in Bogota trading on Thursday in the biggest intraday gain since it was issued in 1995, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Summit Materials fell as much as 9.2% in New York.

Under the deal, Argos will receive 54.7 million Summit shares and $1.2 billion in cash, according to a statement. The combined company will be the fourth-largest cement producer in the US, Denver-based Summit said.

Shares in Grupo Argos, a Colombia-based conglomerate that owns a 57% stake in Cementos Argos, rose 6.28% in Bogota.

