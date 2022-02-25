(Bloomberg) -- The biggest question for investors in Colombia right now is whether the country will elect its first leftist government this year, with Gustavo Petro as president, according to a group of financial professionals who spoke with Bloomberg.

Petro, 61, is leading in polls ahead of the May presidential vote and has made bondholders nervous with pledges to end oil exploration, and reform the central bank to give “productive organizations” a voice in setting monetary policy.

“The question we always get is if the left is going to win,” said Mario Gomez, managing partner for Colombia at risk consulting firm Prospectiva.

Everything is still to play for and a Petro victory is far from a done deal, according to Gomez. At this stage in the last election race four years ago, Petro had a similar lead while the eventual winner, Ivan Duque, was in fifth place in some polls, he said.

If the 30% of voters who are still undecided haven’t yet chosen for the left or the right, they may well opt for a center candidate, he said.

Gomez was one of three participants in Bloomberg News’s “Colombia Market Talk” carried out Feb. 23 and which also included:

Carolina Monzon, economist, Banco Itau Colombia

Arnoldo Casas, head of investment for Colombia, Credicorp Capital

‘Dirt Cheap’

Prices reflect political risk right now, but once elections play out there could be opportunities for investors to buy up cheap debt, according to Casas of Credicorp Capital.

“There are many assets that are undervalued, including bonds,” Casas said. “If you believe Banco de la Republica that inflation is going to be below 5% in Colombia, or converging to 3%, which is the target, assets are dirt cheap in this country.”

Inflation surged to a five-year high of 6.94% in January. With oil and coal accounting for nearly half exports, yields on government bonds have risen to their highest since the Covid-19 pandemic sparked a rout in credit markets two years ago.

But even if Petro comes to power, it will be difficult for him to follow through with his proposal to put an end to oil exploration, and he may even conclude that the government can’t afford to lose the revenue, Casas said.

If he does try to fulfill this pledge, the spreads on Colombia’s long-term bonds will widen even further, according to Casas. The short-term impact may be less pronounced, since oil companies have contracts to exploit crude that has already been discovered, to which the government must adhere.

Weak Fundamentals

Itau’s Monzon points out that polls show that, despite strong growth, Colombians are very concerned about the economy, including unemployment and inflation, as well as about corruption and the recent rise in crime.

“In 2021, a strong economic recovery took hold but there was also a lot of social discontent and we had protests,” she said.

Monzon sees the fair value of the Colombian peso at around 4,000 per dollar, slightly weaker than its current level of 3,927. Even beyond this year’s elections, the nation’s fundamentals look weak after the loss of investment grade, with fiscal deficit double its pre-pandemic level, high debt levels, rising financing costs and a current account deficit forecast at 4.5% of gross domestic product this year.

Even if a market-friendly president is elected, the peso isn’t going to suddenly surge in value, because of the structural issues that are causing it to be devalued, she said.

Elections for the senate and lower house on March 13 will be key in setting up the checks and balances for whatever government comes to power. That same day, several political parties and movements will hold primaries, providing a clearer picture of who’ll be on the ballot in the vote for president.

(Adds inflation in ninth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.