(Bloomberg) -- Ecopetrol SA said it joined forces with Colombia’s military and police to combat attacks against the nation’s oil infrastructure.

Oil theft, infrastructure attacks and robbery of electrical equipment have added to losses totaling 3.6 trillion pesos ($929 million) in the past five years, the state-owned oil company said in a statement on Thursday.

Between 2019 and 2023, criminal groups have stolen more than 5.3 million oil barrels and attacked more than two hundred oil production infrastructure and pipelines, Ecopetrol said.

