Colombia's wide fiscal deficit and its reliance on windfall revenues to pay for current spending are among the main topics worrying investors, according to some participants in an event at Bloomberg's Bogota office.

“The most important discussion is the big picture of fiscal policy,” said Jose Ignacio López, chief economist at Corporacion Financiera Colombiana SA, “There, concern is growing.”

López attended “Colombia Market Talk” on August 2. The other attendees were:

José Roberto Acosta, Public Credit Director at the Finance Ministry

Laura Clavijo, chief economist at Bancolombia SA

Andrés Velasco, head of Colombia’s independent fiscal rule committee

Colombia should be able to stay within its deficit target this year, but there’s more of a question mark over 2024, Clavijo said. The use of one-time revenue, such as expected income from successful litigation by the tax agency, to fund structural spending adds uncertainty, Clavijo said.

The government of President Gustavo Petro has increased spending on social programs to try to cut poverty and inequality. Such programs tend to become permanent commitments, raising concern that the government won’t have enough structural revenue to back this spending, Velasco said.

Colombia’s fiscal deficit will be more than 4% of gross domestic product this year, compared to 2% in Peru and 1.8% in Chile, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

“The market’s opinion is fundamental to us,” said Acosta, who is in charge of Colombia’s sovereign bond sales. He highlighted that Petro himself last week pledged to stay within the nation’s deficit targets.

In the budget bill sent to Congress last week, the government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP for this year, and 4.4% for 2024.

Fuel Fund

Since last year, the Petro government has been phasing out gasoline subsidies, but hasn’t yet done the same with diesel.

Colombia still needs to raise local gasoline prices by another 2,000 pesos per gallon (50 US cents), according to Acosta. The timing of diesel price rises will depend on how inflation behaves, he said.

The government is wary of the threat to public order from a possible truck strike, as well as the impact on transportation costs of food and raw materials at a time when inflation is slowing, Acosta said.

Slower Growth

Colombian economic growth is forecast to slow to 0.9% in 2024 as high interest rates bite, and will grow below its potential over the next few years, according to Bancolombia estimates.

That will also dent fiscal revenues, Lopez said.

Bancolombia and Corficolombiana forecast that the central bank will start lowering interest rates in October as inflation continues to ease after reaching its highest level in nearly a quarter of a century earlier this year.

Colombia was the last major economy in Latin America to end its monetary tightening cycle, with its key rate at 13.25%, and is forecast to be among the last to ease policy.

The government is “proud” of the peso’s 20% rally this year, which is the most in emerging markets, but is also wary of the effect on exports, Acosta said.

Petro Reforms

Petro’s plans to boost workers’ rights, and increase state control over health and pension provision, have run into trouble in recent months, after his coalition in congress broke up. The recent arrest of Petro’s son on accusations of money laundering could also weaken his position.

“We must consider a scenario with a low but increasing probability in which none of the reforms pass,” said López. “I don’t see the government moving in the direction of rebuilding its coalition.”

