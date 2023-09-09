(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, will continue peace talks in Mexico in November, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said during a conference on illegal drugs with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The new meetings in Mexico will be the fifth cycle of talks between the government and the ELN, which is the nation’s oldest guerrilla group. The last meetings ended this week in Caracas, Venezuela.

“The peace process between the State, the society and the ELN has been advancing with firm steps like never before,” Petro said in the conference, which took place in the Colombian city of Cali.

NOTE: Colombia Agrees Cease-Fire With Guerrillas Fighting Since 1964

