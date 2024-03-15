(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s first leftist president is seeking a constitutional change to implement his radical agenda after being stymied by the traditionally conservative South American nation’s legislature, courts and regulatory agencies.

Institutions are hindering the government’s social reform agenda, which makes a change in the Constitution necessary, President Gustavo Petro said Friday in a passionate speech in Valle del Cauca province.

“Colombia has to call a national constituent assembly,” Petro said. A national constituent assembly is a legal mechanism that allows a rewrite of the Constitution, which last happened in 1991. “Colombia doesn’t have to kneel.”

Petro, who was elected in 2022 as the country’s first leftist leader, has yet to make progress on his agenda of sweeping reforms to the pension, labor and health systems. During his unsuccessful 2018 presidential campaign, he said he wouldn’t call a national constituent assembly.

Read more: Petro Fires Droves of Investor-Friendly Technocrats in Colombia

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.