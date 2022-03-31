(Bloomberg) -- Colombia is forecast to raise interest rates at the fastest pace on record Thursday as policy makers try to cool the rapidly-growing economy and get soaring inflation back under control.

The central bank will raise its benchmark rate by 1.5 percentage points to 5.5%, the highest in almost five years, according to 18 of 24 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. One analyst predicts an even bigger increase, with the remaining five economists expecting a smaller hike, of 1.25 percentage point, which would still be the most since Colombia began inflation targeting more than two decades ago.

Central banks across Latin America continue withdrawing monetary stimulus aggressively after their economies recovered from the pandemic, and food and fuel costs surged. Inflation burst out of its target range in all the region’s major economies even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent prices of wheat, fertilizer and energy rocketing.

Chilean policy makers were the latest to act, raising their key rate by 1.5 percentage points for a second straight month on Tuesday. Brazil, Mexico and Peru have also been lifting borrowing costs in recent months at faster pace than when they started their tightening cycle last year.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“High and rising inflation, mounting price pressures and accelerating inflation expectations support a large rate hike. Rising activity and domestic demand, along with large twin deficits and tighter global financial conditions, also advocate for a quicker adjustment. Interest rates remain low and consistent with expansionary monetary conditions, suggesting there is room for further hikes”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist.

Colombia’s central bank has so far raised interest rates by 2.25 percentage points since September, and will continue to tighten policy at its April and June meetings, according to the bank’s most recent survey of economists. Consumer prices rose 8% in February from a year earlier, the fastest inflation since 2016 and double the upper limit of the central bank’s target range.

Unsolicited Advice

The bank unwillingly became the subject of political controversy in January when presidential front-runner Gustavo Petro criticized one of its interest rate increases, saying this would hurt the recovery.

In February, President Ivan Duque also offered the the bank some unsolicited advice, saying it should be careful not to hurt economic growth with “very aggressive” interest rate increases.

Colombians vote for president in May, with a likely runoff in June.

Still, policy makers are getting some relief from the peso, which has strengthened nearly 5% this month, as the war in Ukraine boosted prices for oil, the nation’s biggest export.

The Colombian economy is expected to grow 4.5% this year, more than double the average forecast for the region.

