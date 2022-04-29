(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Colombia is forecast to raise interest rates Friday to the highest in near five years as policy makers try to rein in soaring inflation in Latin America’s fastest-growing major economy.

The central bank will raise its key rate by one percentage point to 6%, according to 23 of 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The remaining two expect a bigger increase, to 6.5%.

The board meeting is the last before the nation’s presidential election in May, with a leftist candidate who has criticized the rate increases leading the polls.

Central banks across Latin America continue to withdraw monetary stimulus to prevent a further price spiral. Inflation far exceeded its target in all the region’s major economies even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent prices of wheat, fertilizer and energy rocketing.

Argentina and Peru raised their benchmark rates earlier this month, and Brazil, Mexico and Chile are expected to announce to further raise borrowing costs in May.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“We expect Colombia’s central bank to increase its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 6.0% on Friday. It may be another split decision, with some policy makers voting for a bigger hike; but we believe most will prefer to continue with a gradual adjustment. Forward guidance is likely to signal additional hikes.”

-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America economist.

Colombia’s central bank has so far lifted its key rate by 3.25 percentage points since September, and will continue to tighten policy until July, according to the bank’s most recent survey of economists. Policy makers surprised economists and investors last month by boosting borrowing costs a lower-than-expected 100 basis points in a split vote.

Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 8.5% in March from a year earlier, the fastest inflation since 2016 and more than double the upper limit of the central bank’s target range.

Presidential Election

Colombians vote for president on May 29, with a likely runoff in June. Recent polls point to a second round between leftist senator Gustavo Petro, and Federico “Fico” Gutierrez, a pro-business former mayor of Medellin.

Many investors are wary of Petro, who has repeatedly criticized the central bank for increasing rates at a time the economy is recovering, but his strong poll numbers haven’t so far triggered major outflows from Colombia’s bond market.

The peso is among the top performers in emerging markets this year, boosted by higher prices for the country’s oil, coal and coffee exports. And the economy will grow by 5.8% in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund, outpacing Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

