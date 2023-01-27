(Bloomberg) -- Colombia is forecast to extend its biggest-ever series of interest rate rises to curb inflation that is defying a regional downward trend.

The central bank will lift its policy rate one percentage point to 13% on Friday, its highest level since 1999, according to 16 of 28 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rest expect a smaller move, of half or three-quarters of a percentage point.

While inflation has slowed in Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile in recent months, in Colombia it has continued to accelerate away from its target. Crop damage from heavy rains, a phasing out of gasoline subsidies and a 16% minimum wage rise are all adding to pressure on the central bank.

Consumer prices rose 13.1% last year, the fastest pace in nearly a quarter of a century, with further acceleration forecast in the first quarter.

At the same time, policymakers are fretting about a likely sharp slowdown in economic activity, as higher interest rates curb consumer demand. The bank forecasts growth of 0.5% this year, from 8% in 2022.

With the economy cooling, analysts surveyed by the central bank expect the key interest rate to go no higher than 13%, so an increase today may be the last in the current monetary tightening phase. Colombia’s is one of the hardest central banks to predict, and has often surprised analysts with its decisions.

Brazil and Chile have already halted interest rate rises, while Mexico and Peru are forecast to do so in the near future.

Top Performer

The central bank got some relief from currency markets in recent weeks, as the peso pared losses after diving between June and November. The currency has rallied 7.5% this year, the most among more than 140 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“We expect the central bank to maintain its tightening pace and increase the benchmark rate by 100 bps to 13%. Rising inflation and inflation expectations limit room for a smaller move. Forward guidance should keep the door open for more hikes”

— Felipe Hernandez, Latin American economist

— Click here for the full report.

Governor Leonardo Villar will announce the rate decision after 1 p.m. in Bogota.

The board will meet with only six members, rather than the usual seven, as recently-appointed member Olga Lucia Acosta is due to take office next week.

