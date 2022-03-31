(Bloomberg) -- Colombia surprised traders and economists with an interest rate increase that was smaller than expected given the recent surge in inflation.

The central bank lifted its key rate by one percentage point to 5%, governor Leonardo Villar told reporters Thursday. The decision came after the bank was criticized by prominent politicians.

Five of the seven-member board backed the move, while two argued for a bigger increase of 1.5 percentage point. Markets were closed when the decision was announced.

The increase was smaller than all 24 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast. Traders, and the majority of economists, had predicted a 1.5 percentage point hike.

Latin American central banks have been withdrawing stimulus as businesses and jobs markets recover from the pandemic, but in some countries, such as Brazil and Chile, the process is now seen nearing its end. All the region’s major economies saw inflation burst out of target ranges even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine boosted food and fuel costs in late February, but policy makers are betting that much of that shock will be temporary.

Rising prices risk slowing the recovery by eating into consumers’ spending power, said Andres Langebaek, chief economist at Banco Davivienda.

“The average Colombian has a very low level of savings and inflation is going to hit consumption capacity,” said by telephone before the announcement. “The central bank must be very prudent.”

Consumer prices in the Andean country rose 8% in February from a year earlier, the fastest inflation since 2016 and double the upper limit of the central bank’s target range.

But inflation pressure will be eased by an 8% rally in the peso this year.

Political Noise

Colombia’s central bank has been criticized by some political leaders as the country approaches a presidential election in May.

Front-runner Gustavo Petro said in January that increasing the rate was a terrible decision because it would hurt the country’s economic recovery, and President Ivan Duque also offered the bank some unsolicited advice, saying it should be careful not to hurt growth with “very aggressive” increases.

The bank is independent, though the Finance Minister holds a seat on the seven-member policy committee.

Why Colombia’s Election Has Voters Looking Left: QuickTake

Gross domestic product will expand by 4.7% this year, the bank said in its updated forecast, more than double the expected average for the region.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.