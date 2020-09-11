(Bloomberg) -- Violent protests against police brutality that started in Bogota spread to other Colombian cities on Thursday in a second night of chaos.

At least ten people have been killed in and around the capital since Wednesday when video emerged of officers repeatedly tasering a man, Javier Ordonez, who begged for mercy and later died.

In Bogota, more than sixty police stations have been attacked and, in many cases, torched. More buses were set on fire, and more businesses were looted and destroyed on Thursday. Local media reported that rioters hijacked a city bus and ran over a woman, killing her.

There were also clashes in other towns across the country, from the Venezuelan border, to the western coffee-growing region, to the Caribbean coast. So far, at least 209 civilians and 194 police officers have been injured nationwide over the last two days, according to the Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Carlos Trujillo said late Thursday that the government will deploy security forces over the coming days to curb the unrest.

Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez urged people on Thursday to get home by 7 p.m. and to stay indoors, even though there was no official curfew.

Lopez, who is left-leaning, has slammed the police for the “absolutely indiscriminate and disproportionate use of force” while President Ivan Duque, a conservative, has repeatedly called for Colombians not to stigmatize law enforcement officers.

The clip of Ordonez being killed was reminiscent of the death of George Floyd during an arrest in Minneapolis in May, which began months of protests across the U.S. In Colombia, more protests are planned for Friday.

