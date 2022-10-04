(Bloomberg) -- Colombia is restarting talks with Latin America’s largest remaining guerrilla group as President Gustavo Petro seeks “total peace” by persuading dozens of illegal armed factions to lay down their arms.

Talks between the Marxist National Liberation Army, or ELN, and the Colombian government will begin in mid-November, according to a statement read Tuesday at an event in Caracas, Venezuela, which was attended by leaders from both sides.

The meetings will be held on a rotating schedule of locations and mediated by the Catholic Church and the UN, with Cuba, Venezuela and Norway serving as third-party arbiters.

Several previous attempts at a peace deal with the group have failed. The most recent attempt was called off in 2019 after the ELN drove a car bomb into a police academy in Bogota, leaving more than 20 dead.

Petro, himself a former member of the now disbanded M-19 guerrilla group, has said he’ll also seek peace talks with so-called dissident guerrilla factions, who turned their back on a 2016 peace deal, and will offer drug cartel leaders reduced sentence and guarantees of non-extradition to the US if they disband their organizations and hand themselves in.

Conservative politicians have criticized the plans as rewarding criminals.

The ELN was founded in the 1960s, inspired by the communist revolution in Cuba. It was also influenced by so-called liberation theology, and some of its most influential members have been Catholic priests.

For most of its history, it was overshadowed by the much larger FARC guerrilla group, which demobilized in 2016. The group is estimated to have 4,000 fighters or more, with strongholds in the jungles on Colombia’s Pacific coast, as well as on both sides of the nation’s border with Venezuela.

The US and other nations consider the ELN to be a terrorist organization.

