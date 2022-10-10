(Bloomberg) -- The Colombian government initiated an appeal arbitration proceeding on Monday aimed at resolving a World Trade Organization dispute with the European Union over frozen french fries.

The dispute is noteworthy because it marks the first test of an EU-crafted process known as the multi-party interim appeals arrangement, which provides a voluntary form of dispute arbitration to help nations to resolve their trade conflicts.

The EU created the mechanism nearly two years ago after the US paralyzed the WTO appellate body -- which acted as a sort of high court for trade -- by blocking all nominees to the seven-member panel.

The latest development came after a WTO panel ruled that certain aspects of Colombia’s anti-dumping investigation into imports of EU frozen fries were inconsistent with the WTO’s anti-dumping agreement.

The EU launched the dispute in 2019, alleging that Colombia imposed discriminatory anti-dumping tariffs as high as 8% on imports of frozen fries from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Though the dispute covers a relatively small amount of EU-Colombian trade, fries have an important cultural resonance in Belgium, which is home to the European Commission’s headquarters.

EU exports of frozen fries to Colombia totaled $52.1 million in 2021, a 56% increase from 2018 when the tariffs were first imposed, according to data from the Geneva-based International Trade Center.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.