(Bloomberg) -- Colombian assets rallied after construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez defied polls to secure a place in the election runoff, reducing the chances that leftist senator Gustavo Petro will be the next president.

The peso surged nearly 5% Tuesday after markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday. The yield on peso-denominated bonds due 2032 fell 75 basis points to 10.35% while dollar notes gained. The cost to protect Colombia against default over five years narrowed while stocks jumped 3.8% at the open.

Petro has startled investors with proposals to overhaul the private pension system, raise taxes and phase out oil and coal production, which are the country’s main exports. While Hernandez, a 77-year-old former mayor of a provincial city, is something of an unknown for many, he’s seen as a safer bet for business interests than Petro.

“The ‘anyone but Petro’ considerations will prevail,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging markets sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management PLC. “Hernandez stands a better chance of beating him in the second round.”

Petro got 40% of the votes in the first round, against 28% for Hernandez. But many of the other candidates that failed to reach the runoff are backing the businessman in something of an anti-Petro alliance that may put a ceiling on his ability to grow support ahead of the June 19 election.

Hernandez, who has been compared to Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro for his off the cuff -- and at times foul-mouthed -- comments, hasn’t indicated who would run his economic team. He has vowed to crack down on corruption and wasteful spending while saying Colombia must pay its debts. He wants to cut the value added tax to 10% from 19%.

Another thing giving investors comfort is that fact that neither candidate will have a majority in congress so there will be checks and balances on any radical proposals.

State-run energy company Ecopetrol SA, which could be affected by Petro’s proposals to phase out oil exploration, rallied 9% at the open with American depositary receipts surging nearly 14%.

“Looking at the breakdown of votes and assuming that a large share of voters are driven by ideology, Hernandez certainly has a much easier path,” said Alvaro Vivanco, head of emerging markets and ESG strategy at Natwest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.

Still, he said, Petro can’t be counted out completely in a runoff. The peso, which traded through 3,800 per dollar Tuesday, could head toward 3,700, Vivanco said.

Colombia has until now mostly been governed by administrations who fret over credit ratings, fiscal deficits and investor confidence. The country lost its investment grade status in 2021 after a botched tax reform push.

“Very positive results,” said Daniel Rico, a currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. “The market will price a Hernandez victory in two weeks with over 90% probability.”

(Updates market data in second paragraph, adds addition comments throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.