(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s capital faces water rationing from next week as the El Niño weather phenomenon leaves reservoirs at “critical levels,” according to the mayor.

The Chuza reservoir, part of the system that provides 70% of Bogota’s water, is at its lowest level since at least the early 1980s, he added.

The city is set to announce the details of water rationing plans on Monday.

“We need to change our habits to ensure that there’s enough water for everyone in Bogotá,” mayor Carlos Felipe Galan said in a post on X.

The lack of rain is also raising fears of power blackouts, since Colombia gets about two thirds of its electricity from hydropower. The nation’s power market operator XM SA warned that low reservoir levels may spark outages across the Andean nation at times of peak demand.

