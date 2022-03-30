(Bloomberg) -- Colombian conservative candidate Federico “Fico” Gutierrez is meeting with Liberal Party chief Cesar Gaviria Wednesday in a quest for allies ahead of presidential elections in May.

The divided congress that emerged from this month’s elections means that whoever becomes president will need to reach out to other parties to get reforms passed.

Both Gutierrez and front-runner Gustavo Petro “are desperate to form alliances and the person who seems to be holding the cards is Cesar Gaviria,” said Sergio Guzman, director of Colombia Risk Analysis, in a phone interview.

Backing from Gaviria, a former president, doesn’t guarantee that all Liberal Party lawmakers will follow suit, but it should sway some of them, Guzman said. Traditional parties including the Liberals “can move the needle in determining what legislation passes,” he said.

Preliminary results of the March 13 congressional elections show that the Liberal Party has 15 of the 102 seats in the Senate and 32 in the Lower House, which would make it one of the most powerful parties.

Wednesday’s meeting comes after Gaviria said in a March 23 letter that talks with Petro’s leftist movement Historical Pact were “unfeasible”, after he was criticized by Petro’s running mate, Francia Marquez

Marquez’s comments seem to have touched a nerve, but it’s still not clear if an alliance between Gaviria and Petro is completely off the table, Guzman said.

