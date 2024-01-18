(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s economy grew at its fastest pace in nine months in November, beating all forecasts and calming fears of a recession.

The ISE economic activity index, a proxy for gross domestic product, rose 2.3% from a year earlier, the statistics agency reported Thursday. That was its first expansion in four months, and exceeded all 15 forecasts of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Agriculture, oil and mining, government services and the financial sector led the expansion, while manufacturing and construction contracted. The central bank began easing monetary policy in December amid cooling inflation and weak growth.

President Gustavo Petro and Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla have called on the central bank to cut interest rates to boost job creation.

Policymakers are expected to lower the benchmark rate to 8.25% by the end of the year, from 13%, according to the central bank’s most recent survey of analysts.

