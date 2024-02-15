(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s economy grew even slower than the central bank’s gloomy forecast last year, potentially opening the door to faster interest rate cuts.

Gross domestic product rose 0.6% in 2023 from a year earlier, the national statistics agency said Thursday, lagging the bank’s forecast of a 1% expansion. Excluding the Covid-19 crisis, that was the worst result since 1999.

The economy expanded 0.3% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, below the 0.8% median forecast of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“Economic growth data is very negative,” said Sergio Olarte, an economist at Scotiabank Colpatria. “The central bank is very likely discussing an acceleration of the easing cycle.”

Manufacturing output contracted 4.8% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, while construction activity fell 1.6%. Agriculture was a rare bright spot, expanding 6% over the same period.

President Gustavo Petro and Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla have called for faster interest rate cuts to revive sluggish growth. The central bank has cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 12.75% since December, but Colombia still has the highest borrowing costs among Latin America’s major inflation-targeting economies.

Policymakers have been reluctant to ease monetary policy more quickly since inflation is at 8.4%, far above its 3% target. However, the weak GDP result should pave the way for an increase in the pace of interest rate cuts at its next meeting in March, said Munir Jalil, Andes chief economist at BTG Pactual.

Read More: Colombia Central Bank Chief Sees Risks in Cutting Rates Too Fast

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that the Colombian economy will grow 1.3% this year, with household demand and the labor market softening, it said in a report released Wednesday. Private investment will gradually recover but remain below pre-pandemic levels, the IMF said.

(Adds analyst comment in fourth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.