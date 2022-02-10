(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s ageing population means it faces a future of weak and declining economic growth unless it implements reforms to liberalize trade and boost productivity, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Without such reforms, as the economy loses the benefits from having a relatively young population, its potential annual growth rate will slow to 1.6% over 15 years, and to 0.9% over 30 years, the OECD said in a report published Thursday. That would be significantly below average economic growth of 3.8% between 2000 and 2019.

“Productivity growth has been weak for two decades and Colombia has fallen behind regional peers in terms of labor productivity,” the organization said. “Population ageing will withdraw the previous boost to growth from an expanding labor force over the next years, and unless productivity and investment make up for that loss, potential growth is set to decline sharply.”

Colombia’s high tariffs and regulations make it less open to trade than Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru, according to the report. At the same time, high non-wage costs, and a minimum wage that is about 90% of the median wage, trap millions of people in the informal sector where they are excluded from access to social security benefits such as pensions or unemployment insurance.

An ambitious set of reforms to improve domestic regulation and competition, cut barriers to foreign trade, reform taxes and strengthen institutions, would allow Colombia to reach the approximate living standards currently enjoyed by countries like Costa Rica, Argentina and Uruguay within 15 years, it said.

However, Colombia has made no progress on many of the recommendations from the OECD’s 2019 survey, the report said. The economy will expand 5.5% this year, according to the OECD’s forecast.

