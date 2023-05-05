(Bloomberg) -- Colombian inflation slowed from its fastest pace in nearly a quarter of a century, providing relief to one of the few central banks in Latin America that is still raising interest rates.

Annual inflation cooled to 12.82% from a year earlier, the statistics agency said Friday. The result was lower than all 25 forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists, whose median estimate was 12.95%.

The slowdown may represent the long-awaited change in the trend after annual inflation soared by more than 11 percentage points over the last two years as demand rebounded from the pandemic. The central bank last month extended its steepest-ever monetary tightening cycle, raising the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point to 13.25%.

One measure of core inflation, which excludes volatile food prices, accelerated for an 18th straight month, to 11.51%.

Colombia and Mexico are the only countries among major economies in Latin America that haven’t announced the end of interest rate increases.

Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who took office this week, said he expects food price inflation to continue to ease, despite higher fuel prices as the government gradually phases out subsidies.

