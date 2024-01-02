(Bloomberg) -- Colombian health insurers are heading for a funding crisis that threatens their survival after the government declined to allow them enough revenue to meet soaring costs, according to an industry group.

At the end of December, the government of President Gustavo Petro published a resolution setting a 12.01% increase for 2024 in the so-called UPC, a formula which determines how much the state transfers to insurers per user.

This is slightly higher than inflation, but ACEMI, the industry group that represents private health insurers, said it was inadequate given the number of new services and technologies they were obliged to include in basic coverage plans.

“The UPC approved for 2024 is insufficient, deepens the crisis in the health care system and makes it nonviable financially,” ACEMI said in a statement posted on X Tuesday.

Petro is hoping to expand the role of the state in the health system, with the aim of allowing the government to pay care providers and medical professionals directly. The proposal won approval in the Lower House in December, but still faces two debates in the Senate in the first half of 2024.

The health ministry said in a statement that a majority of insurers had failed to fully provide the information with which the revenue increases are calculated. The ministry didn’t reply to an additional request for comment.

Private health insurers have repeatedly complained of delayed payments from the government, which they say has contributed to an accumulation of debts. ACEMI said an increase of 6 or 7 percentage points above inflation was needed to prevent losses from piling up.

Read more: Colombia Insurers Warn System at Risk Ahead of Funding Deadline

The group estimates that insurers, known as entidades promotoras de salud, are owed about 9 trillion pesos in debt that’s accumulated since last year. Some of the biggest private insurers, have accused the government of trying to starve them financially.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.