(Bloomberg) -- Investors who celebrated the emergence of a TikTok-savvy businessman in Colombia’s presidential election are starting to see lingering risks for the bonds, even if the Andean nation’s next leader allows the oil-heavy economy to keep drilling.

Bonds have already slipped back to levels last seen before the first round of voting as money managers realize that scarce information about the economic policies of 77-year-old construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez could prove just as risky as anti-oil leftist Gustavo Petro. Ten-year peso bond yields bounced back to 11%, higher than they were the last trading day before the vote. Dollar bonds due in 2045 slipped to the lowest since May 25, and the cost of insuring the nation’s debt against default over the next five years is hovering near pre-election levels.

“Both Petro and Hernandez represent risks to the status quo in Colombian politics,” said Jared Lou, a portfolio manager at William Blair Investment Management, which owns Colombian debt. “Both candidates will likely struggle to govern and gain the support of congress.”

With less than two weeks until the June 19 runoff, money managers may be reconsidering their anyone-but-Petro mantra. Hernandez, who has a history of uncouthness and controversy, has yet to release any plans for an economic team, or policies that would address the wide fiscal deficit or public debt. He also said he plans to declare an emergency if elected, which could waive the need for Congress to approve new laws.

BBVA strategist Mario Castro said he’s expecting a binary market reaction to the final outcome, with investors continuing to favor a Petro loss. Still, risk premium could re-accumulate if Hernandez wins and fails to present economic policies that appease money managers, he said.

The uncertainty is keeping some investors cautious on odds a new leader will bring an end to decades of economic conservatism once President Ivan Duque leaves office on Aug. 7. The nation has among the widest fiscal and current-account deficits in emerging markets, a problem that contributed to its loss of investment-grade status last year.

Already, the excitement that initially sent the peso rallying by the most since 2010 has been pared back. The currency has since eased gains, though a key index of Colombian equities is still up nearly 4% in local currency terms since the first vote.

Short Honeymoon

Hernandez, who has slapped opponents and threatened clients, is running on a platform of anti-corruption despite being investigated for potential irregularities in tendering public contracts while mayor. His economic program remains largely a blank slate, though he’s won over many voters with his take on authenticity.

“I think the honeymoon in the eventuality of a Hernandez presidency could be very short,” said Munir Jalil, BTG Pactual’s Andean chief economist. “It will largely depend on his economic agenda and who will lead it -- and whether it’s someone who inspires trust in the markets. We are not yet safe from volatility.”

A recent poll showed the race is tighter than ever, with Hernandez and Petro in a technical tie, each holding more than 40% of voter intention.

“The choice is between a former guerrilla member and a TikTok populist,” said Viktor Szabo, a money manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in London. When it comes to Hernandez, “we’re in complete dark about what he wants.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.