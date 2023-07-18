(Bloomberg) -- The Colombian peso extended its lead as the world’s best currency as its carry remains too appealing for traders even amid intense volatility.

The peso breached a 4,000 per dollar psychological level Tuesday, leading gains in Latin America. It’s now up almost 22% since January, by far the best among major currencies.

A high volume of dollar inflows through the spot market is widening the spread between the peso spot and its forward points, with locals not having the credit limit to efficiently arbitrage the gap. The implied yields on forwards keep rising, creating a distortion and luring carry traders in.

The move comes even as the currency also holds one of the highest implied volatilities in the world. The swings have trimmed the premium of being long the currency, though it’s still high — it now matches the one of Mexican peso at 0.69, considered one of the most appealing currencies for carry traders.

A hawkish central bank, which is seen to start its easing cycle later than Chile and Brazil, also increases the attractiveness of the Colombian peso.

With the currency past 4,000 per dollar, traders are now set to keep an eye on the area near 3,740, last seen in May 2022, as the next potential dollar support for the currency.

