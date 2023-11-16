(Bloomberg) -- The Colombian peso sank Thursday after President Gustavo Petro spooked investors by asking lawmakers to overturn a law that limits government spending.

The peso sank as much as 1.4% to 4,081.60 per dollar before paring losses, the biggest loser among emerging-market currencies for the second straight day.

The sell off was spurred by Petro’s request Wednesday afternoon to overturn Colombia’s balanced budget law hours after data showed the economy shrank for the first time since 2020. The leftist leader said the government needs to increase public investment to boost growth.

Colombia targets a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP this year with a small increase to 4.5% in 2024. Any change to the fiscal rule would need to be approved by congress, Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla said.

“Petro simply does not have the votes,” said Benito Berber, chief Latin American economist for Natixis. “While it is unlikely that congress will go along with Petro’s proposal, BanRep may start a cutting cycle sooner than we had expected.”

Investors have been paying close attention to the administration’s economic policy, which includes a planned increase in public spending next year that led an autonomous committee to warn about a risk of breaching the fiscal rule in 2024 if no adjustments were made.

Bonilla said Colombia needs to open a discussion around a law that limits government spending to prioritize public investment over debt payments, the latest sign the country is struggling to achieve its fiscal targets.

“This is just a controversial discussion that must start,” the finance chief said in a radio interview on Thursday morning, adding that the government has rolled over debt to ease the load that interest payments have on the budget.

