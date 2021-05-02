(Bloomberg) -- President Ivan Duque withdrew a plan to raise taxes on many Colombians after it triggered days of bloody street clashes and a political crisis.

The tax rises were intended to defend Colombia’s investment-grade credit rating, and address a surge in poverty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Duque called for lawmakers to urgently come to a consensus around a new proposal that would help the country climb out of a worsening fiscal hole. The nation’s bonds and currency weakened in recent weeks after the government’s plans were rejected by virtually the entire political establishment, including Duque’s own party.

Colombia is among the first major emerging market to attempt to implement large tax increases to bring its ballooning debt burden back under control. Other countries in the region may face similar difficulties trying to boost revenue in economies that are still being ravaged by the pandemic, and nowhere near having recovered from last year’s slump.

Many Latin American nations are also grappling with deficits that expanded during the pandemic, but unlike Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Peru, Colombia’s deficit will widen rather than narrow this year, according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund.

Street Protests

Duque abandoned the proposal in an address to the nation on Sunday, less than three weeks after it was presented to a congress skeptical of many provisions. Pressure mounted in recent days as thousands took to streets in protests that have left at least six people dead.

Duque called for congress to quickly put together a new plan “and thus avoid financial uncertainty.”

“The reform is not a whim. The reform is a must,” he said.

A new bill should maintain measures that protect the poor while raising taxes on the rich, Duque said. He’s giving up on some of the most unpopular ideas, such as extending the value-added tax to additional goods and services, and making more of the middle class subject to income tax.

Duque also called for a host of temporary taxes, including on corporations, the wealthy and dividends, and added that people with higher incomes should pay more and that the government needs to deepen austerity measures.

The decision to drop the tax plan shows the weakness of the Duque government and its inability to gain consensus in the legislature, said Camilo Perez, head analyst at Banco de Bogota.

Investors have sold off Colombian assets since the bill’s introduction in mid-April as they increasingly price in the likelihood that the nation will lose investment-grade status. Both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings rate the country one notch above junk.

“Markets had already been pricing in Colombia’s loss of investment grade, but today’s news confirms that scenario,” Perez said.

