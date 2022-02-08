(Bloomberg) -- Colombian presidential front-runner Gustavo Petro apologized after slurring his words in a speech to supporters on Monday evening.

Petro, who appeared to be the worse for wear at a campaign rally in the tourist town of Girardot near Bogota, said in a post on Twitter that he had been tired following a flight from Europe, and that a drink before the event had made him feel unwell.

Read More: Colombia Presidential Favorite Seeks Global Anti-Oil Bloc

Every major opinion poll published in recent months shows Petro with a wide lead ahead of the presidential election in May. Petro, a former Mayor of Bogota who is feared by many wealthy Colombians and foreign investors, says he wants to lead a transition away from production of fossil fuels and toward a knowledge-based, tourism-driven economy.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.