Feb 8, 2022
Colombian Presidential Favorite Apologizes After Slurred Speech
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Colombian presidential front-runner Gustavo Petro apologized after slurring his words in a speech to supporters on Monday evening.
Petro, who appeared to be the worse for wear at a campaign rally in the tourist town of Girardot near Bogota, said in a post on Twitter that he had been tired following a flight from Europe, and that a drink before the event had made him feel unwell.
Read More: Colombia Presidential Favorite Seeks Global Anti-Oil Bloc
Every major opinion poll published in recent months shows Petro with a wide lead ahead of the presidential election in May. Petro, a former Mayor of Bogota who is feared by many wealthy Colombians and foreign investors, says he wants to lead a transition away from production of fossil fuels and toward a knowledge-based, tourism-driven economy.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Super Bowl LVI tickets are the most expensive on record
-
Women are directing more of the highest grossing films than ever
-
For Serena Williams, her Tonal Super Bowl spot is more than an ad
-
6:29
Here's how key the Ambassador Bridge is to U.S.-Canada trade
-
6:11
Crypto exchanges make their Super Bowl debut at critical time
-
7:34
Neil Young blasts Spotify's Ek, goes after four big banks next