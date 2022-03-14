(Bloomberg) -- A former mayor of Medellin, Federico ‘Fico’ Gutierrez, stormed to victory in Colombia’s conservative coalition’s primary on Sunday, unexpectedly emerging as the main rival to front-runner Gustavo Petro ahead of presidential elections in May.

Gutierrez, 47, who advocates tough security policies against Colombia’s Marxist guerrillas and drug-trafficking mafias, got about 54% of votes in his primary. His rivals conceded and pledged to back him in the presidential election on May 29.

Petro won his own primary by a wide margin, as expected, while partial results in the congressional vote showed his allies on track to become the biggest party in the senate.

Among the day’s losers was the centrist coalition. Their primary was won by Sergio Fajardo, a math professor and, like Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin. But with about 97% of votes tallied only about 2.2 million voters had taken part in its primary, compared to 4 million in Gutierrez’s and 5.7 million in Petro’s.

“Polarization is the name of the game,” said Daniel Velandia, head analyst at Credicorp Capital. “That’s probably going to lead to a lot of volatility in markets.”

New Congress

The new congress will have 108 senators and 188 Lower House representatives. With 91% of votes tallied, Petro’s Historic Pact was on track to get 17 senate seats. That would make it the biggest individual party, but leave it far short of a majority. The Conservative Party was on track to get 15 seats, and the Liberal Party 15. President Ivan Duque’s Democratic Center party was on course to get 14 seats.

A fragmented legislature may make it difficult for virtually any president to form a governing coalition. Parties from the left and center-left will likely have a considerable bloc which may make it harder for Gutierrez to pass reforms if he wins, said Thiago Vidal, head of political analysis at risk group Prospectiva.

Petro has been leading polls ahead of the presidential election, but Sunday’s vote shows that he is unlikely to win in the first round, and could lose a runoff if the large number of undecided voters back his rival, said Silvana Amaya, an analyst at Control Risks.

“Fico’s strong backing was a big surprise,” Amaya said in a phone interview. “From here on, what’s going to be key are the alliances each side are able to make as well as the election of their running mate.”

Petro is popular among poorer Colombians who like his promises to redistribute land and wealth, while investors dislike his plans to end oil exploration, raise import tariffs and give “productive organizations” a say in setting monetary policy.

The vote comes a year after the country was roiled by its worst civil unrest in decades. The economy is currently enjoying a strong recovery, but millions of Colombians are still suffering unemployment and hunger, and the jobs market hasn’t recovered from the slump of 2020 when the pandemic hit.

