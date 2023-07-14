(Bloomberg) -- A top lieutenant in the Colombo crime family pleaded guilty to racketeering for his role in the extortion of a high-ranking union official, capping a case brought in 2021 that was one of the biggest New York Mafia prosecutions in years and led to indictments of more than a dozen people.

Vincent Ricciardo, 77, also known as “Vinny Unions,” entered his plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York. He faces as long as 20 years in prison.

Earlier this month, other Colombo family members in the case entered guilty pleas, including alleged underboss Benjamin Castellazzo, and consigliere Ralph DiMatteo, as well as Colombo family captains Theodore Persico Jr. and Richard Ferrara, court records show.

“Today, there can be no doubt that the Colombo crime family has been decapitated as a result of the guilty pleas by its leadership and other facilitators of lucrative schemes,” Breon Peace, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. While the case is a “significant blow” to the Colombo organization, prosecutors “are nevertheless mindful of the resilience of organized crime and we will not relent in our efforts to dismantle, disrupt, and disable this destructive menace in our communities,” he said.

The case involved a variety of crimes, including extortion, loansharking, fraud, and drug-trafficking. The defendants allegedly threatened a union official to influence the union’s affiliated healthcare benefit fund, including forcing it to select vendors associated with the Colombo crime family, which sought to divert $10,000 a month in fund assets to the Mafia, prosecutors said.

Reputed Colombo family boss Andrew Russo was also indicted, but he died last year.

The case is US v. Russo, 21-cr-00466, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

