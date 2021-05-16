(Bloomberg) -- Colonial Pipeline Co. said its system has resumed “normal operations” after a cyberattack stopped the flow of fuel for several days, causing severe gasoline shortages in some areas.

All markets served by the pipeline, from Texas and Louisiana to Pennsylvania and New Jersey, are now receiving fuel, the company said in a series of tweets. It provided no details on the amount of supply beyond “millions of gallons per hour.”

On Thursday, Colonial said its entire fuel pipeline, the largest in the U.S, had restarted as of Wednesday evening but that it would take several days for the delivery supply chain to return to normal.

The website GasBuddy showed fuel shortages lingering in several states and in Washington D.C. as of Saturday morning, based on data crowdsourced from users of its app.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.