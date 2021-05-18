(Bloomberg) -- Shippers on the Colonial Pipeline, the massive U.S. fuel system that has been working to restart since being hacked two weeks ago, say they can’t access the pipeline’s communications system.

The system that allows customers to nominate, make changes to their batches or receive updates on fuel traveling through the system has been inaccessible as of Tuesday morning, according to shippers on the line, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

The Colonial system, which can transport roughly 2.5 million barrels a day of refined products such as gasoline and diesel, had resumed service on May 12 after a ransomware attack shut down the entire system. Hundreds of gas stations in a dozen states across the East Coast ran out of gasoline amid a rush of panic buying while pipeline was shut down.

The company is expected to send out a notice shortly to users of its system, according to the shippers. Shippers on the pipeline use a third party communication system known as Transport 4 to access Colonial’s network daily to ensure timely receipts and shipments of various grades of fuel.

Colonial media officials didn’t respond to emails and calls seeking comment. Nymex gasoline futures were up 0.7% at $2.1654 a gallon at 11 a.m. New York time.

