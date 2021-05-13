(Bloomberg) -- America’s largest fuel pipeline is slowly recovering after hackers hit its system almost a week ago, with fuel shortages persisting from Florida to Virginia.

Colonial Pipeline Co. resumed shipments Wednesday evening on its system, which transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Gulf Coast refineries as far north as New York. Fuel is flowing at less than half the usual rate near the start of the pipeline, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Earlier, it emerged that the operating company paid almost $5 million in untraceable cryptocurrency to Eastern European hackers last week to help get gasoline and jet fuel flowing again along the Eastern Seaboard.

It’s likely to take days to restore full service. Colonial warned that the pipeline may go down again from time to time during the restart process. The company is also resuming operations before its business systems -- which coordinate fuel shipments -- are back up and running.

President Joe Biden urged Americans “to just purchase what they need, and not hoard fuel, as supply is restored,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Thursday.

The attack on Colonial occurred just weeks before the U.S. Memorial Day Holiday and the start of the summer driving season, with many Americans expected to eagerly take to the roads and the skies after pandemic-induced lockdowns. Over the last few years, hits by hackers to critical energy infrastructure have become more common. In 2018, a cyberattack brought down a third-party communications system used by several natural gas pipelines operators across the U.S.

Earlier in the week, pump prices rose above $3 a gallon for the first time in six years as motorists raced to fill tanks. In parts of the U.S. South, three in every four gas stations had no fuel as of Wednesday. Stations in Asheville, North Carolina are still without fuel as of Thursday morning and clerks did not know when to expect deliveries.

“They don’t tell us when they’re coming, so we don’t know anything,” said Billy Early, a clerk at a Shell station in the city. She said the last delivery on Tuesday had lasted four hours before it ran out.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert Thursday to New Yorkers concerning potential gasoline price gouging and urged consumers to report dramatic price increases.

But states suffering from the most acute shortages may start to feel some relief this weekend. In Virginia, consumers should be able to see a difference by Monday, said Michael O’Connor, president of the Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association.

In an effort to ease the crisis, the Biden administration this week temporarily waived century-old shipping restrictions to allow one foreign-flagged ocean-going tanker to transport gasoline and jet fuel to the East Coast. The White House also waived some gasoline requirements and empowering 10 states to allow heavier-than-normal truck loads of fuels.

Colonial normally ships about 2.5 million barrels (105 million gallons) each day, an amount that exceeds the entire oil consumption of Germany. This isn’t the first time Colonial has been forced to shut down. In 2016, an explosion kept the system offline for days, raising gasoline prices and forcing the New York Harbor market to become more dependent on imports of fuel from overseas.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation attributed the attack on Colonial to ransomware created by a group called DarkSide. Biden said Russia has “some responsibility” to address the attack but stopped short of blaming the Kremlin, saying “there’s evidence” the hackers or the software they used are “in Russia.”

