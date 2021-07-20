Tom Barrack Jr., the founder of Colony Capital Inc. and a former top fund-raiser for Donald Trump, was arrested on charges of illegally lobbying for the United Arab Emirates.

Barrack, 74, was arrested in California on Tuesday, according to a Justice Department statement. Two others are also named as defendants in an indictment unsealed the same day.

According to prosecutors, the three engaged in unlawful efforts to advance the interests of the UAE in the U.S. at the direction of senior UAE officials. They are alleged to have done so by influencing the foreign policy positions of the 2016 Trump campaign and then those of the new administration. The indictment also charges Barrack with obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements during a June 2019 interview with federal law enforcement agents.

“Mr. Barrack has made himself voluntarily available to investigators from the outset,” a spokesperson said. “He is not guilty and will be pleading not guilty.”

A ‘betrayal’ of Trump

Prosecutors cast Trump as a victim of the alleged scheme.

“The defendants repeatedly capitalized on Barrack’s friendships and access” to Trump and senior campaign and government officials “to advance the policy goals of a foreign government without disclosing their true allegiances,” according to the statement. “The conduct alleged in the indictment is nothing short of a betrayal of those officials in the United States, including the former President.”

The U.S. said it is “putting everyone -- regardless of their wealth or perceived political power -- on notice that the Department of Justice will enforce the prohibition of this sort of undisclosed foreign influence.”

Barrack is hardly the first of Trump’s allies, past or present, to be charged with violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Among them are former top fundraiser Elliott Broidy, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is being investigated for breaches of FARA and has denied wrongdoing.

FARA requires people in the U.S. who are acting on behalf of a foreign principal to register as such. Penalties for violating the act range from a US$5,000 fine to as many as 5 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

Barrack and Trump

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, unsealed the seven-count indictment against Barrack, Matthew Grimes and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, also known as Rashid Al Malik, a citizen of the United Arab Emirates. All three were charged with acting and conspiring to act as unregistered agents of the UAE between April 2016 and April 2018.

Barrack, who is of Lebanese descent, met Trump in the 1980s and famously sold him New York’s Plaza Hotel. At the outset of the campaign, he thought Trump, a gifted showman, was simply trying to conjure up publicity while renegotiating his contract as the reality show host of NBC’s “The Apprentice.” Within months Barrack was in deep, advising his friend on everything from foreign policy to cabinet appointments.

With the Trump era behind him, Barrack was going back to his roots. He stepped down as chairman of Colony Capital (now named DigitalBridge Group Inc.) in March, formed a new venture, Falcon Peak Partners, and had just inked the first in a series of deals he’s pursuing in the hospitality, leisure and entertainment industries. He planned to bring in sovereign wealth funds and family offices in the Middle East as co-investors.

In an interview last week, Barrack gave no indication that he was aware of impending charges. On the contrary, he talked confidently about the strength of his relationships in the UAE and how he expected the Emiratis to back deals he was pursuing.

“I’ve found that that’s a very fruitful place to invest in as they’re recycling, as they’re going from fossil fuels,” Barrack said in the interview. “You look at places like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Saudi Arabia. We have all the contention of things that go on that we don’t understand, but they’re all recycling as fast as they can to get to 2030, 2040.”