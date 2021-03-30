(Bloomberg) -- Colony Capital Inc. founder Tom Barrack is taking another step back from the firm, relinquishing his role as executive chairman.

Barrack, 73, who left the chief executive officer post last year, will retain a director role at the company he founded, while Nancy Curtin, already a Colony director, will become non-executive chairman effective April 1, the company said in a statement late Tuesday.

Marc Ganzi, who took over from Barrack as CEO, has overseen Colony’s pivot toward investments in digital infrastructure from myriad holdings that included Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, warehouses and hotels.

“With a clear path to completing the digital pivot, I look forward to contributing as a non-executive board member and concentrating on my non-digital infrastructure business interests and opportunities,” Barrack said in the statement.

Read more: Trump Moneyman Tom Barrack Is Still Waiting for His Windfall

Barrack -- executive chairman since the firm’s founding in 1991 -- took on other roles during his tenure, including as chair of the inaugural committee for President Donald Trump. Earlier this year, he was questioned under oath as part of a government lawsuit alleging the committee illegally overpaid for events at a Washington hotel owned by Trump’s family business.

Barrack’s plans beyond Colony are already taking shape. Falcon Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company co-sponsored by Falcon Peak Partners LLC, Barrack’s family office, and TI Capital Management, filed paperwork last week for an initial public offering.

