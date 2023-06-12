(Bloomberg) -- Colony Investment Management is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in Perrotin, a contemporary art gallery, according to people familiar with the matter.

A deal between the fund headed by Nadra Moussalem and the French business created by Emmanuel Perrotin could be announced as soon as this week, the people added, asking not to be identified discussing private negotiations.

The gallery, founded in 1990, represents well-known artists such as Maurizio Cattelan, Takashi Murakami, Xavier Veilhan, JR and Sophie Calle. Perrotin galleries are located in Paris, Tokyo, New York, Shanghai and other major cities. The art dealer generated about €140 million ($151 million) in sales in 2022, the people said.

Colony Investment Management specializes in real estate, credit and private equity. Representatives for both parties declined to comment.

The transaction comes after global art sales increased by 3% in 2022, reaching an estimated $67.8 billion, according to a UBS report.

--With assistance from James Tarmy.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.