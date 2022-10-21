(Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack plans to take the stand in his own defense during his trial on charges that he acted as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates.

Lawyers for the Colony Capital LLC founder and longtime friend of former President Donald Trump appeared to take the judge and prosecutors by surprise on Friday, when they disclosed their client’s plans to testify. Barrack is expected to begin his testimony on Monday.

Taking the stand is always a gamble for defendants in criminal cases. It will force the jury to weigh Barrack’s credibility and expose him to a wide-ranging cross-examination that could trap him in lies. If he does poorly on the witness stand, his odds of a conviction will likely increase. But a favorable impression with the jury could also help secure an acquittal.

Barrack had been expected to begin testifying on Friday, but prosecutors said they were going to engage in a lengthy cross-examination of another defense witness. That sets up Barrack to testify next week, giving the government the weekend to prepare.

US District Judge Brian Cogan said Friday he was informed at midnight of Barrack’s plans to testify. Cogan pressed the defense on whether Barrack understood the choice he was making, suggesting it might have been made in haste.

“Are you really making a decision of this magnitude that your client is going to testify?” the judge asked the lawyers. “Obviously, you have to thoroughly consider the decision, but I don’t think thorough consideration means last-minute-itis.”

Barrack lawyer Randall Jackson responded that the defense team had no interest in misleading the judge or prosecution. “This is a very difficult move for us in terms of how we are proceeding,” he said.

Prosecutors claim Barrack sought to influence US policy on behalf of the UAE while seeking sovereign wealth investments from the Gulf state. Barrack claims $374 million invested in Colony by UAE funds was unrelated to any informal advice he offered the Trump campaign and administration.

The case is US v. Al Malik Alshahhi, 21-cr-00371, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

(A previous version of this story corrected a defense lawyer’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)

